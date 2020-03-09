Lt. Arthur Wong is not a hero, at least in his own eyes.
But the staff at the San Mateo County Veterans Services Office disagrees and has worked to honor Wong at the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on March 10. The honor aims to commemorate the World War II veteran as a historical figure in the community, but to the CVSO Wong is something much greater.
“He’s like a comic book superhero. You might as well be talking about Marvel comics,” said Ed Kiryczun, veteran services manager and Marine veteran.
Kiryczun’s first connection with Wong was when he came through the doors of the Veterans Services Office in San Carlos. As Wong worked with Veterans Service Representative Michael Lacson, he began to share stories of his time enlisted — and that’s when Lacson and Kiryczun realized how special his story was.
Wong, known simply as Art to loved ones, served as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He found great pleasure in operating planes after spending his formative years learning to fly with the encouragement of his father, a commercial pilot. His first but not last mishap with a plane landed him in the Bay outside the Oakland Airport and made him a local celebrity at the age of 16. The headline read, “H12 Student Makes Forced Landing in Bay.” What followed was a quote from Wong proclaiming, “I’ll go up again if they’ll let me.”
And they did.
Off track
On Dec. 24, 1944, Wong set off in his P51, a model with which he had little experience. As he and his team flew into Nazi German front lines in France, smoke engulfed his cockpit causing Wong to break formation and release his canopy. Once he regained eyesight, Wong realized he was off track, unable to complete the mission, and needed to turn back around.
“My flight leader called me and wanted to know where I was. I answered trying to sound calm, cool, like an old-timer and said ‘I’m heading west and I’m slowly losing altitude rapidly,’” Wong recalled through chuckles. Unable to maintain control of the plane, Wong began to draft a new plan for himself. “I said I think it’s time to bail out. I’m losing power and I was kind of in a fog.”
It was at this point Wong made the decision to pull himself out of the cockpit while his plane was in a spin, fighting the gravitational forces pulling him back in. Wong fell to snowy land, meticulously determining when to release his parachute.
“As I was floating down to the snow-covered ground I noticed that a bunch of soldiers and civilians were coming out of their hut. They formed a huge circle and followed me as I headed helplessly towards the middle of the circle,” wrote Wong in a memoir for his loved ones.
What followed was a long interrogation by German army men and six months in various prison camps. It was in these camps that Wong began to write in a journal. Bound by rough brown fabric, the pages were filled with poems he remembered, recipes he missed, sketches of his favorite planes and portraits of prison mates.
“The Red Cross gave me the journal and a POW lent me his color pencils. I was fortunate enough to enjoy putting together that book. I didn’t have anything to do all day,” said Wong.
The Soviet Union armed forces finally rescued Wong and the other servicemen, finally returning them home.
Back to civilian life
Wong went on to live what he considered a normal life, having four children with his late wife Wilma. He worked for Hewlett-Packard along with other tech startups and eventually retired to his home in San Carlos. It was late in his life when he discovered his true passion for Chinese culture and art.
“I became more outgoing when I got out and started looking into my own historical background,” said Wong about finding himself through his culture.
When asked how he felt about the honor, Wong said he felt “flabbergasted” and “overwhelmed” by the outpour of interest, “I lived such a quiet life before. It’s a complete surprise what’s happening to me now. I didn’t know I had a story to tell. I never felt I did.”
Wong’s stories of his service are filled with positivity, reminiscing on the great friends he made and the camaraderie felt every step of the way. In truth though, Wong has lived his life embarrassed by his time served.
“To be honest, I was kind of ashamed of my military experience because I spent all that time training and I only flew two missions. I wasn’t proud of that.” Wong went on to say, “Here I’ve been training all these years and all these planes and I wind up with only two missions. I said the government didn’t get their money’s worth out of me.”
Struggles and triumphs
Wong has long shared stories of his time enlisted but largely buried the difficult parts. Once he began speaking with the representatives at the San Mateo Veterans Services Office, Wong says he opened up about his struggles along with his triumphs.
“I didn’t feel I made any contribution. This episode that’s been going on for the last week or so opened me up. I’m just overwhelmed by how many people are interested in that. I’m just like any other Joe,” said Wong.
Although Wong’s story has excited the team at the CVSO, their hope is to bring veterans and their family members through their doors far sooner in life.
“A veteran doesn’t have to hit rock bottom before they’re actually able to get the services that they need,” said Kirycun. “A veteran can come out into a supportive, nurturing environment that helps them succeed, helps them deal with the things that they may have to deal with.
“Another group that we’re really trying to reach out to, and honestly, a lot of times can be as effective if not more effective at helping the veteran connect is their immediate family, spouses, parents, people who see and know and can tell when there’s something different,” Kiryczun added.
More than 70 years after serving, Wong has missed out on many veteran benefits due to being unaware of what was available but he and the team at the CVSO hope his story will encourage greater turnout from the community.
As for Wong’s main takeaway from his time spent in the service he says, “I was never brave, but I was never afraid.”
The San Mateo County Veterans Services Office can be reached at (650) 802-6598.
