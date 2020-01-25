A proposed $15-an-hour minimum local wage goes before the San Carlos City Council on Monday with a staff recommendation for approval — and a mixed but mostly negative response from Chamber of Commerce members.
A survey of the business group’s 700 members spurred 20 comments that range from “terrific idea” to “great, put a lot more people out of work.”
“Grow those large corporations and shut down small businesses,” the comment continued.
The survey was conducted from Dec. 2 to Jan. 15.
A city staff report said the minimum wage in California is $13 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees and $12 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. California state law raises the minimum wage $1 per hour each year until the final target of $15 per hour at the start of 2023, the report said.
San Carlos can contract for enforcement services on a new wage with the city of San Jose Office of Equality Assurance at an estimated cost of $15,000 per year, the staff report said.
Other comments from chamber members about the $15 minimum wage include, “I don’t think most businesses will be able to still operate in the area.”
“I’ve been at my place of employment for almost 14 years,” the person said. “I can’t get a raise because our most basic of assistants cost too much to employ.”
“The type of assistant we could get 10 years ago for $10 per hour we couldn’t even get close to for $30 per hour,” according to the comment.
A supporter of the higher wages said, “Yes, it should be enacted as soon as possible.”
Other matters before the City Council a claim by Gerardo Hernandez against San Carlos contending most sidewalks in the business district of San Carlos are difficult or dangerous for him to use in his wheelchair.
Damages exceed $25,000 according to the claim.
The council meets 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at City Hall, 600 Elm St.
