A Redwood City phlebotomist who sold drugs to a man who died in January 2019 pleaded no contest to felony possession and will get 90 days in county jail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The man who died had an addiction to opioids and had twice overdosed, and was found dead in his bed at home in Redwood City. The autopsy, however, concluded the drugs in his system did not cause his death. Still, Gerald Louis Clymer, 43, the man who sold the drugs to him was charged after an investigation that involved police contacting him through the victim’s electronics and arranging for a sale, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Sentencing is scheduled to take place Aug. 25. The sentence will likely be served in a work program, according to prosecutors.
The felony count means he will lost his phlebotomist license, however.
“People selling drugs shouldn’t be taking people’s blood,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.