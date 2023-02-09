Eight suspects are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in a theft scheme targeting Apple stores, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday, alongside partnering agencies.
In their organized operation, the suspects stole approximately $1 million worth of expensive electronic products from locations across California, including stores in the Bay Area’s Alameda, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco counties, alleged Bonta.
At a press release held in the California Highway Patrol’s San Francisco office, Bonta said the suspects would enter Apple stores, hold back employees and customers, steal products, which they would likely later resell for a profit, and flee within seconds or minutes.
A 2022 investigation from California Highway Patrol’s organized retail crime task force and partnering agencies revealed that suspects would steal thousands of dollars worth of iPhones, iPads and other high-value items at each retail location.
The incidents were far from petty theft or shoplifting, but an organized scheme, Bonta said.
“Today’s announcement should serve as yet another warning to those who engage in this criminal activity and commit brazen crimes with no regard for the safety of workers, our businesses and our community,” Bonta said. “We are watching you, and we will always hold you accountable.”
The eight suspects now face multiple felony charges involving conspiracy, grand theft, theft in amounts above $500,000, and white-collar enhancement.
