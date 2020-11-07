After years of discussion around constructing an 8.3-acre mixed-use development, the Greystar development team behind the proposal will present plans to the Redwood City Council Monday for a final review.
Consisting of seven buildings, the development would span land between El Camino Real and Maple, Cedar and Main streets with an additional property at Jefferson Avenue and El Camino Real. Six structures would be mixed-use retail, office and housing space and the seventh parcel would be an affordable housing development.
Incorporated into the proposal are 540 residential units, 147 of which are below market rate. The housing units will be located in three buildings, two large buildings with 28,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level and another fully residential unit about 2 miles away from the main center of construction, labeled parcel F. The parcel will have 39 studio apartments, half at 30% of area median income and the other at 50%. Of the units, 10 will be reserved for adults with developmental disabilities, to be operated by the nonprofit HIP Housing.
Additional space includes 530,000 square feet of office space and 8,400 square feet reserved for a child care facility. Developers have also proposed reserving 19,000 square feet to be used as a public skating rink, an addition for which many residents have lobbied. If approved, developers propose building a replica of the historic Perry’s Feed Shed to be home to the restaurant Main and Elm.
Planning commissioners applauded the proposal, unanimously recommending the council approve the plans, but drew attention to areas of concern. Commissioner Rick Hunter noted the development brings fewer new affordable units than what they were praised for and Commissioner Bill Shoe said the proposed office space is likely to bring in a child care need equal to the 70 included slots.
In approving the project, the council will be asked to certify the environmental impact report which proposes various mitigations to water, noise and traffic issues caused by construction.
The council will also host a public hearing on land swap options between the city and county. In July, county officials urged the city to move forward with a deal that would have given Redwood City ownership of 1580 Maple St. where the women’s jail sits for county ownership of 3.29 acres of 1402 Maple St. The county also proposed developing the Blomquist extension and leaving waterfront land in ownership of the city.
The proposal was initially denied with a 4-0 vote because councilmembers felt a robust public discussion was neglected. Councilwomen Shelly Masur, Alicia Aguirre and Giselle Hale voted to approve the deal, citing urgency to use CARES Act funding being offered to the county that was set to expire within weeks of the discussion.
On Monday, the council will be presented with two additional options which would preserve city ownership of larger green space while giving the county between 2.2 and 2.4 acres of land to use for a modern navigation center. No action will be taken on the item but city staff is seeking direction on which option they should pursue in negotiations.
Additionally, the council will consider granting historical landmark designations to two properties, the home of Journalist Ray Sprangler and activist Nita Sprangler at 970 Edgewood Road and the women’s club building at 149 Clinton St. built by the notable Redwood City contractor Charles Miller.
