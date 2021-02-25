Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven on the 2100 block of Crestmoor Drive in San Bruno early Sunday morning.
At about 1:04 a.m., a man entered the store, brandished a silver handgun at the clerk and took money from the cash register. He then fled on foot through the parking lot. He is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, red and black shoes, a black facial bandana, one red glove and one black glove, and a red undershirt.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
