San Mateo County planning commissioners shared support for a new 69-room hotel proposed for development along El Camino Real in North Fair Oaks, sending the final decision to the Board of Supervisors.
During its Wednesday, July 26 meeting, the Planning Commission gave unanimous support to the development of a 18,715-square-foot, 69-room hotel proposed by Dazhi Chen with Commons Hotels LLC. The hotel, if granted final approval by the Board of Supervisors, would be built at 2567 El Camino Real.
Currently on the site, which would be a combination of two parcels, are commercial spaces with restaurant and beauty services and four units of residential housing. Chen has asserted he’d provide relocation assistance to the families living in the area, a strong concern for housing proponents who have argued the community is in need of more affordable housing.
While Chen said he envisions the space largely catering to a small clientele of business people on the go, he said he also hopes to create a community space where live entertainment and gatherings like book clubs or boy and girl scout meetings can be held.
“We truly want to be part of the community, a gathering spot, a watering hole,” Chen said, noting he also plans to pay employees strong wages.
Commissioners largely agreed that they liked the project for its size with Commissioner Manuel Ramirez arguing the building could be taller given its location and Commissioner Fred Hansson complimenting the building design.
Some doubts were shared about whether the amount of parking being offered, 48 spots, would be enough to serve those staying at the hotel without causing increased strain on street parking but commissioners agreed the project could be a net benefit to the local community.
“I feel that it will revitalize the neighborhood and the thing that I like the most is that you are willing to take care of the people whom you are displacing because that is so, so, so important in my mind, that you have value for people, for helping them out,” said commission Chair Kumkum Gupta. “I hope you continue to keep that value in your mind.”
The North Fair Oaks Community Council also considered the proposal during a Nov. 17 meeting and voted 3-2 to recommend supervisors approve it. A final approval would include changing the land use designation from multi-family residential to commercial mixed use and authorizing a merger between three parcels.
