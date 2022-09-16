Two adults and two children were injured when a balcony on the front of a home in Daly City collapsed on Friday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.
The balcony collapse was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a two-story home on the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue, where firefighters arrived to find the four victims, who were taken to a hospital. Fire officials did not say what the extent of their injuries were.
