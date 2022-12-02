Four people were injured, one critically, when a SamTrans bus struck 16 vehicles in the Serramonte Center shopping mall parking lot in Daly City on Friday, according to the transit agency.
The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. near the Target on the south end of the shopping center, North County Fire Authority officials said.
