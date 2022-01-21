San Mateo police quickly identified and arrested four juveniles connected to a shooting outside the Hillsdale Shopping Center Wednesday night, according to police.
At about 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, police were called to the shopping center on multiple reports that someone had been shot. On arrival, officers were flagged down in front of Macy’s and an adjacent parking lot, where they found a 20-year-old San Mateo man with a gunshot wound, along with a growing crowd of bystanders. Officers rendered first aid and crowd control until medics arrived and transported the man to a trauma center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, and fully expected to survive, according to police.
The four juveniles, all 16, and of San Mateo, fled before police arrived. Police worked the scene to get witness statements, process the lot for evidence, and obtain surveillance video footage from the shopping center, according to police.
The juveniles were identified and arrested with the assistance of Belmont police, the county’s Narcotics Task Force and Gang Intelligence Unit.
Anyone at the Hillsdale Shopping Center on Jan. 19, between 2:30-5:30 p.m. and who has information that could be useful to the investigation, is asked to contact San Mateo police Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or ppak@cityofsanmateo.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.