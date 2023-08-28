Four suspects, including two teens, were arrested Sunday following a burglary at Sephora in San Mateo where more than $3,500 in fragrances were stolen, police said Monday.
The four were arrested at 2:35 p.m. on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.
A loss prevention officer on Sunday called 911 to report that three people stole multiple bottles of fragrance and ran out of the store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center.
The three got in a vehicle waiting in the mall parking lot before the vehicle left the area. The loss prevention officer was able to get the license plate of the vehicle and a description, both of which he gave to police.
Officers located the suspects in the vehicle trying to merge onto Highway 101 and stopped them.
They were arrested and 26 bottles of fragrance valued at about $3,509 were located by officers. The two adult offenders were taken to the San Mateo County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.