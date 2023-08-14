San Francisco’s Pistahan Parade and Festival kicked off Saturday morning, marking its 30th anniversary of celebrating Filipino culture in the Bay Area.
Floats, cultural dancers, motorcycle clubs and even stormtroopers paraded down Market Street from Civic Center to Yerba Buena Gardens. Leading the pack of 55 contingents was a historic Jeepney, donated to the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District by Fil-Am musician Chaz Bear, also known as Toro Y Moi.
“The jeepney will be the newest cultural icon to SOMA Pilipinas and will be used to provide tours of our historic landmarks, art and murals, and cultural institutions around our district,” said Raquel Redondiez, Director of SOMA Pilipinas, San Francisco’s Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
Following the parade, the festival at Yerba Buena Gardens offered an array of live music, dance performances, art exhibitions and a showcase of Filipino cuisine.
Since its start three decades ago, the Pistahan Parade serves as a tribute to Filipino heritage and its contribution to the Bay Area’s diverse culture as a whole. It now is the largest event of its kind in the U.S. that celebrates Filipino culture.
“Pistahan was born out of the story of struggle. 30 years later, we’ve demonstrated that we are still here and we continue to be a thriving community,” Al Perez, Executive Director of the Filipino American Arts Exposition and host of Pistahan said. “The Pistahan Parade and Festival is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and unity of the Filipino community.”
