The Millbrae Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man suspected of burglarizing about 40 storage units at Millbrae Self Storage at 210 Adrian Road between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25. Police were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. Friday.
After an investigation, the suspect was identified as Vincent Frank Dimassimo, a 33-year-old transient who is on active parole through the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, police said.
Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Dimassimo in Redwood City and searched two self-storage units associated with Dimassimo in San Mateo and Millbrae. In the storage units, police found about $30,000 worth of stolen goods including power tools, electronic devices, sports memorabilia and personal items, police said.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo
County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
