Three San Mateo schools were placed on “secure campus” status Thursday morning as a man who had previously carjacked a woman had fled into a nearby creek, according to police.
The man is still at large.
At about 8:55 a.m., Belmont police officers pursued a vehicle that failed to yield while traveling north on Highway 101. The pursuit ended near State Route 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard, when the driver exited and fled on foot toward Fiesta Meadows Park. There, he entered a car with a woman in it, held a knife to her stomach and forced her to drive to San Mateo Medical Center. He went in, then immediately left and headed north on Edison Street. The victim was OK, according to police.
Police arrived in the area of Fernwood Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard on the report that someone matched the suspect’s description. This person asked for a ride before jumping into the creek between Hillsdale Boulevard and 36th Avenue. Officers quickly arrived and observed the suspect in the creek. When the suspect saw the officers, the suspect fled deeper into the creek, according to police.
A perimeter was established and police pursued the man. Abbott Middle School, Hillsdale High School and Laurel Elementary School were inside the perimeter. Multiple outside law enforcement agencies’ personnel and resources assisted with the search but the suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
