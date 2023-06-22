Three people accused of robbing a man of his phone and wallet in the Artichoke Joe’s parking lot were arrested Sunday, June 18, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Calvin Moore Jr., 18, of Manteca, Alyssa Paradiso, 19, of Patterson, and Collin Steever, 18, of Lodi, were allegedly parked next to the victim’s vehicle in the casino’s parking lot in San Bruno Sunday.
Moore, who was allegedly was wearing a ski mask, got out of the back seat of an Acura and demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone. The victim told them he had neither but submitted to demands when Moore allegedly threatened to shoot and kill him.
Moore then allegedly told the victim to not take down the vehicle’s information. The victim reported the crime to authorities. Police identified the vehicle and allegedly pursued the vehicle for 50 miles before it went into a dead-end street and was boxed in. Moore was allegedly in the back seat still wearing the ski mask with Steever. Paradiso was allegedly the driver. The stolen wallet with $1,900 in cash and the cellphone were recovered in the vehicle, according to the DA’s Office.
All three defendants plead not guilty to felony robbery and felony evading. Moore received an additional charge for resisting arrest. If convicted, Paradiso and Steever could receive more than five years in state prison and Moore could receive more than six years in state prison. Their next court date is set for July 3 for a preliminary hearing, according to the DA’s Office.
