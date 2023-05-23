The Coast Guard and Foster City Fire Department rescued three kayakers during two simultaneous cases near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Sunday.
At 7:07 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a call for a man overboard in the vicinity of the south side at the high-rise of the San Mateo Bridge. An urgent marine broadcast notice to mariners was issued and the Coast Guard launched in response. The Foster City Fire Department also deployed two jet ski operators to assist.
A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and Foster City Fire Department jet ski operators rescued the kayakers and released them for medical care. The crew retrieved the two kayakers and brought them to Oyster Point Marina.
At 7:11 p.m., while the first case was ongoing, the Coast Guard received a mayday call reporting a capsized kayak near the San Mateo Bridge. A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew was diverted to the area and located the kayaker in the water and called in the Foster City Fire Department jet ski responders, who retrieved the kayaker and took him to Coyote Point Marina.
