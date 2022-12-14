Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services and Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles, because of $2.4 million in grants from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

The county’s first Navigation Center is under construction east of Highway 101 in Redwood City. When complete, it will provide interim housing along with intensive services. Collectively, the three cities aim to engage a share of the 1,092 unsheltered residents with service providers and help them transition to interim or permanent housing. The three grants will be supplemented with local funds, according to the county.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription