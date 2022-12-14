Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services and Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles, because of $2.4 million in grants from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s first Navigation Center is under construction east of Highway 101 in Redwood City. When complete, it will provide interim housing along with intensive services. Collectively, the three cities aim to engage a share of the 1,092 unsheltered residents with service providers and help them transition to interim or permanent housing. The three grants will be supplemented with local funds, according to the county.
Redwood City will receive $1,047,450 to build upon the county’s efforts to increase emergency shelter and emergency supportive housing capacity. Redwood City will also work closely with the county systems to address the barriers and challenges for the hardest to serve populations, identifying and piloting innovative solutions that could expand, according to the county.
Half Moon Bay will receive $983,704. The city and county will work with the nonprofit WeHope to provide a safe-parking site along with showers, restrooms, laundry and other services. With a launch expected in 2023, the county expects to accommodate up to 10 vehicles initially with the average stay of about 90 days.
Millbrae will receive $370,572 to focus on the unsheltered population downtown, linking them with shelter services, transportation assistance and referrals. The effort will expand on an existing program centered on the BART/SFO transportation corridor. In partnership with the nonprofit LifeMoves, the city will provide “rapid response and outreach,” according to the county.
Funding initially comes from the federal American Rescue Plan. The board’s decision to fund challenge grants grew out of the county’s “Our Year of Working Together to End Homelessness” initiative. This effort brings together local civic leaders along with representatives from business and faith-based groups as well as residents to develop plans to achieve what is called “functional zero” homelessness in San Mateo County.
