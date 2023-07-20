San Mateo police aided in the arrest of two women who allegedly were trying to steal about $7,000 in perfume and other items Tuesday afternoon and also the man waiting for them in what appeared to be a stolen car at the mall.
At about 2:39 p.m., San Mateo police were alerted to a stolen Ford Mustang in the area of the Hillsdale Shopping Center and located it about six minutes later backed into a handicap parking spot. Officers kept an eye on the Mustang while waiting for members of the county’s Vehicle Theft Task Force to arrive. A man was in the car, and officers watched two women leave the parking lot and walk into Sephora. The man, identified as Sekou Carson, 51, was left alone in the car, according to police.
Task force agents entered Sephora and witnessed the women, identified as Dominique West, 43, and Jessie Stewart, 46, both of San Francisco, drop their personal bags on the floor in Sephora upon seeing police. It was determined that between the two, they had placed nearly $7,000 worth of perfume and items into their personal bags, according to police.
Stewart was arrested by the task force for possession of the stolen vehicle as well as several theft related warrants, while San Mateo police handled the burglary and conspiracy arrest. West was arrested by SMPD for burglary and conspiracy, and Carson was arrested on a robbery warrant by the task force. All were transported and booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to police.
