San Mateo police aided in the arrest of two women who allegedly were trying to steal about $7,000 in perfume and other items Tuesday afternoon and also the man waiting for them in what appeared to be a stolen car at the mall.

At about 2:39 p.m., San Mateo police were alerted to a stolen Ford Mustang in the area of the Hillsdale Shopping Center and located it about six minutes later backed into a handicap parking spot. Officers kept an eye on the Mustang while waiting for members of the county’s Vehicle Theft Task Force to arrive. A man was in the car, and officers watched two women leave the parking lot and walk into Sephora. The man, identified as Sekou Carson, 51, was left alone in the car, according to police.

