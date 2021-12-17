San Mateo police arrested three women alleged to have stolen from the Old Navy at 49 W. Hillsdale Blvd. Wednesday evening and eventually fled south on Highway 101 to Bayshore Expressway.
At about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, police were dispatched to the retail location on the report the women fled in a dark Dodge Charger. The officers spotted the vehicle going eastbound on East Hillsdale Boulevard at Saratoga Boulevard. It then hit 101 south and exited Marsh Road east until it reached Bayshore Expressway. San Mateo police stopped the vehicle and quickly arrested the three suspects without incident. A search of the suspect vehicle located Old Navy shopping bags filled with Old Navy clothing, according to police.
The suspects were identified as Oakland residents Nyrae Burleson, 19, and Dejanae Sanders, 18, and American Canyon resident Diizhanae Merchant, 20. They were booked into San Mateo County Jail for second degree burglary and conspiracy to commit crime.
