Half Moon Bay’s second annual Wine and Jazz Fest offering more than 40 wines to taste and music from Grammy-award nominated artist John Santos is set for May 13.
The event goes from noon-5 p.m. on Main Street and includes jazz performances from Paula West, the Marcus Shelby Quintet, and the John Santos Sextet. Sam’s Chowder House and Breakwater BBQ will serve food, and local brews and ciders will be available. Santos is a Bay Area native known for being a seven-time Grammy-nominated percussionist and a leading Afro-Latino musician. He grew up with the Latin rock scene in San Francisco and the influence of his family’s Puerto Rican and Cape Verdean traditions.
“We grew up with a lot of live music in my grandparents and parent’s house growing up,” Santos said.
His band will play original music along with Latin American classics and Jazz standards from the U.S., using instruments like the conga, percussion, piano, flute and sax. His group typically focuses on Cuban and Puerto Rican jazz, but they also incorporate other styles. Santos said Afro-Latin jazz has a shared history of colonial struggle, justice and happiness and that is reflected in the music. He noted each country’s Afro-Latin jazz has a different history and tradition.
“They bring their own flavors, just like with the food and language,” Santos said. “It’s got its nuances, and I think it helps to define jazz in many ways.”
In addition to his performances, he has previously taught at the College of San Mateo and has been a writer, radio programmer and record producer over the past 50 years.
The event was created by the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, a collection of downtown business owners and other local community members who bring events to Main Street downtown. Colleen Henney, a member of the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, said last year’s event was a success, and they received lots of good feedback. Last year’s event had about 5,000 people.
While people will need a ticket to taste wine, anyone can come downtown to listen to music and walk around. This year’s event will have three different groups playing at three different intersections, so the music will be wherever people walk. A beer and food garden will be available. The main stage will be at Kelly Avenue and Main Street.
Henney said businesses have been struggling for the first few months of the year due to the heavy rains and flooding that caused road closures and reduced foot traffic.
“Anything we can do to bring awareness to Main Street, that’s the mission,” Henney said.
