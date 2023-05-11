Half Moon Bay’s second annual Wine and Jazz Fest offering more than 40 wines to taste and music from Grammy-award nominated artist John Santos is set for May 13.

The event goes from noon-5 p.m. on Main Street and includes jazz performances from Paula West, the Marcus Shelby Quintet, and the John Santos Sextet. Sam’s Chowder House and Breakwater BBQ will serve food, and local brews and ciders will be available. Santos is a Bay Area native known for being a seven-time Grammy-nominated percussionist and a leading Afro-Latino musician. He grew up with the Latin rock scene in San Francisco and the influence of his family’s Puerto Rican and Cape Verdean traditions.

