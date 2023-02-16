Plans to develop 12 acres at the former Hyatt Cinema site in Burlingame include three 11-story buildings, 1.4 million square feet of office and research and development space and a reconfigured Bay Trail — but it’s the timing of that last part and other benefits that has planning commissioners concerned.
The proposed development, at 1200-1340 Bayshore Highway, includes three office buildings which could reach heights ranging from 210 to 214 feet tall and two parking structures reaching 10 stories high. Along with an extension of the Bay Trail, the project’s developers, DevcoWest Burlingame Venture LLC, envisions a rehabilitation of the Easton Creek, which runs through the middle of the development but the three-phased project plans to be completed after 20 years. During a study session Feb. 14, Planning Commission Chair Michael Gaul who said that timeline is too long for a construction project.
“Maybe just 10 years and you could, kind of like a baseball contract, like have an option for a few more years, but I would like to see this move forward,” Gaul said.
The three phase project will begin with the middle parcel where the center building and southern parking structure will be constructed. The first phase will include half of the Easton Creek rehabilitation and a temporary Bay Trail until the adjacent buildings are completed. The second phase will include construction of the southern building and the final phase will include the construction of the north building, north parking structure and remaining half of the creek.
Additional amenities will include public plazas, two restaurants totaling 5,000 square feet, an airplane viewing patio on top of one of the parking structures, a children’s play structure, an entertainment area capable of hosting concerts, a lawn section and the renovation of a section of the Bay Trail that will connect the existing trail to the north of the project site over the Easton Creek and to the existing trail to the south of the site.
Additionally, the development will highlight the natural look of the Bay’s marsh by rehabilitating the Easton Creek with native plants and shrubbery. In total, the project would have more than 200 new planted trees, native plants to invite wildlife and more than 137,000 square feet of landscaping. The community benefit will total an approximately $24 million of added benefits for the community, according to the report.
However, the phased timeline cuts into the creek’s rehabilitation completing one half in the first phase and the second half in the final phase, possibly 15 years later, a concern for Vice Chair Jeniffer Pfaff.
“I can’t imagine designing this with half a creek,” Pfaff said. “I find that a very partial benefit, so that would be really important to clean that up.”
The same would go for all the community benefits, because the project is tiered by parcel, portions of the public amenities will be completed at different times. Commissioner Chris Horan proposed the developer should complete all the community benefits in the first phase.
“The full Bay Trail and the Easton Creek rehab, otherwise we may never get it if the economic conditions don’t allow the phases to be complete and we are even stuck with a half finished public amenity,” Horan said.
The developers chose the location site because of its proximity to Highway 101 and multiple transit hubs but the plans to build the 10-story parking structures will provide more than 3,400 parking spaces. In addition, electric vehicle charging stations will be provided in both structures, according to the report.
Horan said planning for 3,400 parking spaces means an estimated 23 cars a minute for 2.5 hours each morning and afternoon.
“That is a lot of cars going through those intersections in addition to what is already there,” Horan said.
Even so, the developer plans to fund Commute.org to shuttle employees and the public from the Millbrae BART and Caltrain station every 15 minutes, according to the report.
One of the reasons the project is phased is concerns over sea-level rise. There are plans to lift the property from 10 feet to 17, and the dirt needs time to compact. The developer will return to the Planning Commission at a later date for an evaluation of the project before it makes a recommendation to the City Council.
