Plans to develop 12 acres at the former Hyatt Cinema site in Burlingame include three 11-story buildings, 1.4 million square feet of office and research and development space and a reconfigured Bay Trail — but it’s the timing of that last part and other benefits that has planning commissioners concerned.

The proposed development, at 1200-1340 Bayshore Highway, includes three office buildings which could reach heights ranging from 210 to 214 feet tall and two parking structures reaching 10 stories high. Along with an extension of the Bay Trail, the project’s developers, DevcoWest Burlingame Venture LLC, envisions a rehabilitation of the Easton Creek, which runs through the middle of the development but the three-phased project plans to be completed after 20 years. During a study session Feb. 14, Planning Commission Chair Michael Gaul who said that timeline is too long for a construction project.

