Requests for mental health support have skyrocketed during the pandemic but local therapists say the need has always been a hidden reality and — after nearly two years under a health crisis — they anticipate demands for treatment will only continue to grow.
“The need has always and will continue to be there and the question is how do we continue to remove these barriers,” Elizabeth Alvarez, supervising mental health clinician with San Mateo County’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services department, said.
Deepened depression, heightened anxiety and a loss of hope are among the many symptoms Pia Crosby, a therapist with One Life Counseling in San Carlos, said she and her colleagues have recognized plaguing clients.
Patients have been in survival mode, Crosby said. While some have been shut into close quarters with loved ones, adding strain to their relationship, others have gone without the support system they’ve grown accustomed to relying on.
For many people, feelings of anxiety and depression predate the rise of COVID-19 but stigma and poor access to treatment — high costs, long commutes, language barriers and limited slots — have served as hurdles in connecting people with the support they need, the therapists said.
How people are managing their symptoms depends on their level of resiliency and access to coping mechanisms, Dr. Ranjan Patel said, who has a private practice is in Burlingame. Some have been able to accept and live with the uncertainty but others have struggled greatly including those who have long needed greater care or people whose lives have been completely altered by the pandemic, forcing them to seek care for the first time.
Crosby and Alvarez, whose agencies largely serve low-income and immigrant communities, both noted job loss, financial uncertainty and housing and food insecurity have become primary issues to manage before work around root causes of mental health concerns can even begin.
“There’s this lost sense of purpose, like things have been taken away from them,” Crosby said.
As the county’s vaccination rate increased and businesses began to reopen people felt hope some sense of normalcy or stability was not far away but a new surge of cases has presented people with a bleak image of the future and people are hitting a wall, the therapists said. Alvarez said she anticipates those feelings of hopelessness and helplessness will only persist into the new year.
“I think that the new normal that people have felt was coming is now gone. … There was hope this was getting better, numbers were getting better but now we see that it’s dragging on,” Alvarez said. “Feeling that something like this could happen really shook many people’s sense of security which obviously impacts mental health.”
Responding to the demand
After “muddling through” the first few months of the pandemic, potential clients began flooding therapists with inquiries seeking care, Patel said.
Clinicians in Alvarez’s program, which only accepts clients through referrals from primary care providers, have struggled to meet demand, she said. At One Life, leadership is considering undergoing another hiring round to add to the nearly 90 therapists already employed by the organization.
Thankfully, the industry has a deep pool of candidates but the Bay Area’s high cost of living can make it difficult for therapists to locate here and hiring sprees have still trailed requests for services.
And therapist burnout is a serious concern, they all noted. Like their patients, clinicians are also maneuvering through the uncertainty of COVID-19, with all its variants, surges, mandates and deaths.
For Patel, that meant pulling back the number of clients she can see in a week after feeling overwhelmed with trying to meet the high demand. Crosby said learning to say no to a client, while difficult, is vital for keeping a therapist whole and able to provide compassionate care.
Changing traditional therapy
Some pandemic-induced changes to traditional therapy have enabled clinicians to better serve the community though. Telehealth has been a game changer by allowing patients to tune into sessions without a commute and at convenient times like during breaks from work, in their cars or out in nature, Patel said.
And therapist can more easily check in on a patient who has missed their appointment, making retention greater and absences less likely, Alvarez said.
The flexibility especially bridges a gap between underserved communities who often cannot afford to miss work for weekly, biweekly or even monthly appointments, Corby said.
“The pandemic shut down a lot of things but there have also been amazing opportunities that have grown out of it. Now we recognize therapy doesn’t need to be behind closed doors,” Corby said. “Through the pandemic we’ve been resilient enough to adapt.”
The stigma of seeking therapy has begun to dwindle, the therapists said. Part of that shift can be credited to the collective trauma of responding to a national pandemic that largely halted life in its tracks. Regardless of one’s life, everyone was touched by the pandemic in some way.
Rather than therapy being reserved for “crazy people” or something to hide from others, Patel said communities are beginning to recognize mental health support is as vital for a person’s overall health as a regular check-up or dentist appointment.
“I’m really paradoxically happy the pandemic has normalized psychotherapy because I think that is what it has done,” Patel said. “We have souls, psyches and hearts so going to a therapist is exactly that, tending to your heart. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with you anymore than getting a teeth cleaning.”
Barriers and getting help
Still, financial hurdles remain and without proper coverage, people are left without many options, the therapists noted. And the reality of high demand means appointments are still difficult to come by, leaving many to wait months before finding a therapist they can only see every other week or once a month.
Agencies like One Life are doing what they can to assist with remaining financial barriers by offering reduced or subsidized appointments and many low-income county residents are covered through Medi-Cal or Access and Care for Everyone, the county’s health care program for people who don’t qualify for other programs.
Alvarez said high-risk and at-risk patients are also being seen more frequently or patients are being connected with other types of therapy like group sessions to fill in weeks without a visit with a therapist.
Recognizing many are still struggling without care, Alvarez encouraged people to seek the help they need by contacting a primary care physician, the county’s Behavior Health and Services department or another local agency.
“It may not be weekly therapy but if you’re struggling you will be prioritized,” Alvarez said. “We want to lay eyes on these patients, we want to be able to see them and engage with them so we can determine what programs they need to be a part of.”
For immediate relief, Crosby suggested a five senses technique which calls on people to note five things they can see, four things they can feel, three things they can smell, two things that can be heard and one that can be tasted. When in doubt, two minutes of deep breathing can also help, she said.
Crosby also implored people to connect with their loved ones, especially those exhibiting concerning behaviors. Even a phone call or text to talk about matters unrelated to what may be wrong can help, she said.
“Don’t think twice,” Crosby said. “Make the connection, have the conversation and follow up.”
If you are experiencing severe mental health issue please call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. Visit onelifecounselingcenter.com for more information about One Life Counseling Center services or the Behavior Health and Services website at smchealth.org/bhrsservices for additional resources.
