The big storm everyone both anticipated and dreaded brought with it big waves, high gusts of wind that spurred 16,000 power outages and fallen trees — even a mighty eucalyptus that halted Caltrain in Burlingame throughout the day.
And more stormy weather is on the way through next week. From Saturday to Sunday, the county could expect another 1 to 2 inches of rain noting high gusts of wind ranging from 40-60 mph. Then, from Sunday to Tuesday of next week, the area can see 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 inches of rain from another storm system, National Weather Service Meteorologist Crystal Oudit said.
“Anticipate more downed trees, power outages and flood watches,” Oudit said. “If you don’t need to drive, don’t.”
The storm was widely expected throughout Wednesday, and hit strongly late afternoon with significant wind gusts and downpours through the night. Early Thursday morning, an 80-foot Eucalyptus tree fell onto the Caltrain tracks, around 100 feet north of the Burlingame Avenue Station, bringing down the electrification wires and cantilever. Arborwell by Savatree and the Caltrain crews worked together to remove the tree and downed wires until Thursday afternoon. Caltrain ceased its services north of the Hillsdale station and south of Millbrae until around 4 p.m. Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said it took hours to release the tension from the electrification wires before crews could attend to the tree. Caltrain performs annual tree inspections but they are planning to do further precautionary inspections in anticipation of the next storm, he added.
“We have crews throughout the area making inspections trying to avoid problems where they can be avoided,” Lieberman said.
Kalen Glenn, certified arborist for Arborwell by Savatree, said it’s likely more trees will fall if the county continues to experience large windy storms.
“The extended drought has really weakened the root systems, when the soil is dry and compacted from the drought, then the root systems become stressed and can die back,” Glenn said. “Subsequently, the added moisture and weak root systems leave trees to be more susceptible to parasitic fungus and can cause further damage or rotting to the root system.”
Strong gusts of wind can also push a tree over, he added, which could have been one of the factors that caused the eucalyptus tree to fall on Thursday morning. While most of the damage from Wednesday’s storm was tree failure on the Bayside, the coast was hit with power outages and some localized flooding.
Pacific Gas and Electric representatives said the storm caused power outages to 16,223 of its customers. Additionally, hazards such as fallen trees, floods and debris flow have made gaining access difficult in some areas and could delay power restoration, according to a press release.
Matthew Chidester, city manager for Half Moon Bay, said that unincorporated county areas, such as Montara, Moss Beach and El Granada were hit extremely hard by the storm and many in the community are still without power. He was happy, however, with how Half Moon Bay prepared and responded to the storm even though the city dealt with fallen trees, localized flooding and power outages.
He said crews worked hard to clear debris from Palisades Creek.
“[It] didn’t overflow so that worked in our favor,” Chidester said, who added debris can create a natural dam, which can eventually result in flooding.
The city created a temporary evacuation point where residents had access to power, internet, healthy snacks and the county’s Human Services team, who were there to assist with long-term shelters and other services.
“It was just a safe place to get out of the elements,” Chidester said.
The National Weather Service posted a high-surf warning through late Thursday night until early Friday morning where the coast could see very large waves ranging from 20-30 feet and beach erosion, according to the county’s website.
Oudit said the storm brought Redwood City 1.8 inches of rain and San Francisco International Airport 2 3/4 inches. Since the New Year’s Eve storm, Redwood City accumulated 3.3 inches of rain and SFO accumulated 3 inches.
The county encourages all residents to sign up for SMC Alert at smcgov.org, which sends emergency messages via email and text message. Additionally, the county warns residents to stay at least 25 feet away from branches entangled in power lines. Then call 911 and PG&E at (800) 743-5000. If residents are ordered to evacuate, leave quickly and have an emergency kit with water, food, flashlights and blankets, according to the county’s website.
