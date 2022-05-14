Two San Mateo County supervisors are introducing a resolution pledging the “unwavering support” of the county for “a woman’s freedom” to make her own reproductive choices.
The resolution by Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum directs county staff to develop an action plan to implement the commitment within four weeks. The full board’s consideration of the resolution, to be heard on Tuesday, May 17, at a regularly scheduled meeting, comes as concerns rise that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
“What we need to be looking at is expanding women’s rights and expanding access to quality and affordable health care for women, not tearing down rights and services,” Pine said in a press release.
The county, with funding approved by the Board of Supervisors, has a long history of supporting access to health care and reproductive health care for women with a focus on access for women of color with low incomes. This includes funding a network of community clinics operated by nonprofit organizations as well as county-operated facilities. The board also supports an array of programs for pregnant women and mothers that give their children a healthy start through coaching and education, nutritional support and connections to the medical, behavioral health services that promote well-being. Key research-based programs include the Women Infants and Children program, the Nurse-Family Partnership Program, Healthy Families America and the Black Infant Health program.
