San Mateo’s District 5 will have two candidates to pick from this election in Library Board Trustee Rod Linhares and Sustainability and Infrastructure Commissioner Adam Loraine.
District 5 includes the Beresford Hillsdale neighborhood and this is the first time San Mateo has had district elections. Linhares grew up in Pacifica and has been a San Mateo resident for the past 30 years and a resident of the district for the past 20 years. He and his wife raised three children there. He has worked as a small business owner and for nonprofits. He is campaigning on public safety issues, housing, affordable housing, economic redevelopment, revitalizing 25th and 37th avenues and fiscal responsibility. His number one priority is public safety. He wants to add more police staffing, enhanced training, and suggests increasing surveillance cameras and officers at the Hillsdale Shopping Center.
Loraine grew up in San Mateo and went to Aragon High School and the College of San Mateo. He wants to bring his experience on the General Plan Subcommittee to the council so it can keep momentum with the ongoing General Plan. Loraine wants to be part of a council that passes a General Plan update that balances housing needs through 2031 and beyond. He wanted to build a more sustainable city to address climate change, more pedestrian walkways in transit hubs and open the city up to more people to revive businesses.
Downtown
Both candidates suggested several ideas for improving the downtown. The pair both liked the pedestrian malls on B Street between First and Third avenues the council implemented during the pandemic. Loraine supported more events like September Nights on B Street and areas near downtown like the North Block at the Hillsdale Shopping Center. He said the pandemic offered an opportunity to make changes and provide a hyperlocal example of how more walkable streets could be beneficial. He supported creating hubs for recreation and dining near train stations and partnering with businesses.
Linhares called for improvements through more power washes and pop-up events to increase attendance. He suggested increasing housing downtown and pushing for an assessment district, which allows a city to collect fees to finance improvements. A city would have to designate an assessment district area and require majority approval from landowners.
Housing programs
When asked about housing programs the candidates would like to implement besides new construction, Linhares suggested creating a database of underutilized properties and existing apartments that could be converted or developed. He suggested partnering with HIP Housing and MidPen Housing. He advocated for addressing the jobs-housing imbalance, noting office buildings are under construction despite many offices having vacancies.
“I think those are a few ways we could increase affordable housing in a tangible way and using resources we have in the city right now,” Linhares said.
Loraine called for the city to be a player in solving the housing affordability gap beyond the general plan and housing element. He believed the city must be more proactive in building the housing required.
“We should continue to partner with other organizations that can help us in this regard, but I would be interested in seeing what we could do to push a little more forward ourselves,” Loraine said.
Height transition
When transitioning heights between new developments and single-family homes, Linhares called for discussion and balance between multifamily and single-family housing.
“I think single-family housing is integral to what makes our neighborhood so unique and treasured,” Linhares said.
Loraine said most new buildings would not be near single-family homes, and there would be some separation. In the rare cases it does happen, he was open to thoughtful setback guidelines that did not violate state law.
“We should be smart about avoiding a situation in which we have a single-family home right next to a towering building,” Loraine said.
Linhares said the city’s General Plan should note and include the extra density housing bonuses allowed through Senate Bill 35 when discussing developments. The state law provides for additional density housing and floors in projects beyond what is allowed at the local levels and adds additional stories to development projects. Loraine said SB 35 needed to be an open and transparent part of the conversation, but the wording can’t be codified or put in the plan.
Budget and city services
To avoid cutting the budget and city services as expenses rise, Loraine said the city needed to keep an eye on revenue and expenditures and suggested looking at a general obligation bond or Measure CC, which would increase the real property transfer tax rate for properties sold for $10 million or more. Linhares offered state grants as a minor potential source. He also suggested exploring public-private partnerships for sponsoring different programs and opportunities. He suggested revenue through billboards and naming opportunities on facilities.
Reach codes
As the city looks at adopting more stringent energy code building design and construction, Linhares said moving to all-electric is needed, with questions about how far and fast. He favored all electric requirements for new construction, while existing buildings were murky, although he supported all electric for remodels. He questioned if everyone could pay it off financially and how the grid would handle the added burden.
“I just don’t know if there has been enough communication at this point, and the citizens are really aware of the costs in many cases,” Linhares said.
Loraine supported going all-electric step by step through a balanced approach and acknowledged the grid was not ready to handle the increased strain. He wanted to look at a decarbonization plan and city investment to make it cost-effective and cost-neutral for residents. He thought the city did enough analysis on the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of the council’s most recent reach codes that will start in January 2023.
“What we need to do beyond that is take steps towards potentially 2025 with the community involved, with stakeholders, our businesses to understand what the next step would be,” Loraine said.
Bike infrastructure
In light of the North Central neighborhood backlash over the bike lanes project that removed more than 200 parking spaces for bicycle infrastructure, both candidates acknowledged the city needed improved communication for further bike infrastructure projects. Loraine said the North Central Bike Lanes Project was an unfortunate confluence of happenings. He noted because the bike master plan is unfunded and requires funding for each project, it creates tension because grant opportunities have restrictions and time requirements, something that drove the North Central Bike Lanes Project. Loraine argued for greater communication about parking loss and continued ongoing work on parking solutions for North Central. Linhares said the primary problem was a lack of communication from a neighborhood that felt it was getting the stick’s short end. He argued it likely would not have happened in the Baywood neighborhood.
“It kinda seemed like a done deal, so to speak,” Linhares said.
Other districts, races
Other districts up for election this year are District 3, which includes the Central, Sunnybrae, 19th Avenue Park and Bay Meadows neighborhoods; and District 1, which includes the San Mateo Park, Baywood, Aragon and portions of the Hayward Park neighborhoods. Deputy Mayor Diane Papan lives in District 1, and would have shifted to the at-large seat until 2024, when it shifts over to District 4, which includes Shoreview, Lakeshore, Mariners Island and Los Prados neighborhoods. District 2 covers the North Central and North Shoreview neighborhoods. It is currently represented by Councilmember Amourence Lee, whose seat is up for reelection in 2024. Current Mayor Rick Bonilla opted not to run for reelection in District 1 and Councilmember Joe Goethals opted not to run for reelection in District 3. The candidates for District 3 are Sarah Fields, Robert Newsom and Sergio Zygmunt. The candidates for District 1 are Lisa Diaz Nash and Nick Atkeson.
