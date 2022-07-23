Redwood City officials issued two more retail cannabis permits for a total of six, which completes the number allowed by the City Council in November 2020.
The new permits go to Flor Peninsula LLC, located at 620 El Camino Real, and Element 7 Redwood City LLC, located at 615 Woodside Road, Suite 1.
The additional permits were issued following the initial selection of four permittees on March 28. City regulations allow the businesses in Redwood City’s Zoning Districts that already permit general retail uses.
The council approved a staff-led merit-based cannabis application permitting process to ensure high-quality retail cannabis business operators would be thoroughly reviewed and sufficiently qualified before receiving permits. All applications for cannabis storefront retail were required to provide relevant information, including neighborhood compatibility, security and safety plans, and community benefits plans, according to the city.
All cannabis storefront retail businesses are required to fund a 4% general tax on gross receipts paid directly to the city (this is in addition to the state’s 15% tax and the city’s almost 10% sales tax).
Cannabis storefront retail businesses are expected to generate between $500,000 to $750,000 in revenue to fund city services in the first full year of operation, by approximately the end of 2023.
Combined, the selected six permittees will provide a robust Community Benefits package in their first year of operation, which includes about $800,000 in monetary community contributions annually to a variety of Redwood City groups and organizations and more than 5,000 hours of volunteer service, according to the city.
