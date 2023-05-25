Two men accused of attacking a man who sustained life-threatening injuries at the Fisherman’s Park in Burlingame were arrested with multiple felony charges and appeared in court Wednesday, May 23, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Xavier Tepytepu, 34, and Kenneth Shepard, 26, allegedly attacked a man in the park Sunday, May 21. After the victim was on the ground, a witness said Tepytepu allegedly hit and stomped the victim in the head multiple times. After the attack, Tepytepu allegedly tried to open the door of an occupied vehicle but the driver sped away. Tepytepu allegedly opened the door to a second occupied vehicle and proceeded to beat him while Shepard allegedly stole the man’s wallet. Then Tepytepu allegedly got in his black Lincoln with Shepard and fled the scene. Tepytepu, who was allegedly intoxicated, crashed into a tree. Shepard was allegedly found at the crash site with a broken leg. Tepytepu was allegedly found hiding near the crash site, according to the DA’s Office.
