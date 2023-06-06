Two guns were seized in separate incidents May 29 and June 4 in Redwood City, according to police.
The first incident took place at around 7 p.m. May 29 when officers responded to the area of Samson and Winslow streets on the report of a large fight where a firearm may have been brandished. While on scene, an officer stopped an involved vehicle with five people, all Redwood City residents, inside for not stopping at a stop sign. The officer saw in plain view a loaded revolver under the front passenger seat. Four juveniles were released to their parents and one man, Julio Garcia, 21, was arrested for illegally possessing the firearm, according to police.
