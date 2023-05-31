Two people are dead and one woman is injured after their vehicles collided head-on Tuesday evening on the San Mateo County coast, plunging the vehicles into the water below, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision occurred near Bean Hollow Road by Pescadero and involved a Tesla and and Subaru SUV, both of which became submerged in water, requiring rescue crews from multiple agencies working in coordination to try and rescue the occupants.
