Two people died in a submerged car in Millbrae near an underpass on Hemlock Avenue and East Hillcrest Boulevard early Thursday morning following flooding, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
“If you are driving in rainy weather and you come to substantial water and are not sure about the depth of it, please do not try and cross that water. Just turn around. It’s not worth your life,” San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Javier Acosta said.
First responders were called to the area around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to calls of people in danger due to flooding, arriving on scene within minutes. Upon arrival, first responders found a person on the roof of their submerged vehicle. Local firefighters entered the water, rescued the person on the roof, and successfully saved them. While doing this, they found a completely submerged vehicle and tried to enter it to see if there were any passengers. However, rapid flooding occurred so quickly it put first responders in a precarious situation.
“The conditions changed rapidly, becoming too dangerous for first responders. The water was rising so quickly that first responders had to retreat,” Acosta said.
First responders then pumped water out of the area over several hours and found two dead people inside. Both vehicles were completely submerged under the water before authorities pumped out the water. Acosta said the vehicles were found near the Caltrain underpass on Hemlock Avenue and East Hillcrest Boulevard. He declined to provide additional details about them, other than to say no other cars were found submerged. The Sheriff’s Office did not know how the cars ended up stuck or the timeline before emergency calls. The identity of the two adults was not released as next of kin are still being notified, Acosta and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said the incident was not a crime. The street area was closed for several hours Thursday before being reopened around 1 p.m.
The Bay Area has seen a heavy dose of rain over the last few days, with more rain in the forecast over the next several days. San Francisco International Airport saw 1.05 inches of rain through Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, with Half Moon Bay getting .72 inches. On Thursday, the coast saw several flooding concerns, with flooding reported on Highway 1 and in several residential areas early in the morning. The flooding on Highway 1 resulted in portions of it being closed for 10 minutes Thursday, with no long-term reported damage or delays, Acosta said. As of Thursday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said there were no rain-related issues on the coast, and no one was hurt due to the coastal flooding.
“However, we are always working collaboratively with the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services, fire departments, and County Road [Department] to ensure roads are kept clear of debris,” Acosta said.
