Two seats on the Burlingame School District Board of Trustees will soon be open after Vice President Kate Reed and Trustee Deepak Sarpangal announced they’ll both be stepping down from the board by March as they prepare to relocate their families.
“It’s been a great opportunity to be part of the community,” Reed said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “I have to say I’m really happy I’ve been here and learned so much from so many people and had the opportunity to be informed about what’s going on.”
Reed began her time on the board in 2019 after serving as a member of the Burlingame Community Education Foundation. She would have been up for reelection at the end of this year but will be relocating with her family to Chicago, Illinois.
Deepak, who will be moving to Hillsborough to be closer to his family, joined the board in 2020 with a focus on equity. He would have been up for reelection at the end of 2024.
“I just want to say thank you to the community for the opportunity to serve you and to everybody in the district,” Deepak said. “It’s been a great experience.”
The trustees shared appreciation for their time on the board during Tuesday’s meeting with Reed noting the work kept her “from going crazy,” during the pandemic.
The district is now recruiting replacements to fill the positions by March, said Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites who lauded both trustees as reliable and a pleasure to work with.
“These things happen, but they’ve both been wonderful,” Mount-Benites said. “They’re making good decisions for themselves and their families, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to miss them.”
