Two people were arrested Saturday night at the Hillsdale Shopping Center for allegedly stealing from Macy’s and punching a loss prevention agent, according to San Mateo police.
At about 7:52 p.m. Sept. 2, two suspects, Anson Lopez, 36, and Taneisha Morales, 37, both of San Francisco, allegedly stole items from Macy’s at the Hillsdale Shopping Center. Lopez and Morales were confronted by Macy’s loss prevention agents while leaving the store. Lopez allegedly punched a loss prevention agent and both Lopez and Morales ran away from the mall, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.