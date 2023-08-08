Pacifica police said Monday two men were arrested for having a modified firearm and narcotics in their possession.
The Pacifica Police Department said in a news release that at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers approached an occupied vehicle parked at the Grace McCarthy Vista Point along Sharp Park Road. Officers discovered two men, who were in the vehicle, allegedly were in possession of multiple packages of edible marijuana and nearly 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.