Two Richmond men accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars in the Marina Point complex in Foster City have been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Vincent Esquivel Jr., 40, and Wilfredo Jimenez Aguilar, 25, are accused of entering the underground parking garage through a broken security gate at the Foster City complex Feb. 26 and casing parked cars early in the morning. The DA’s Office said that an officer spied them before and after leaving the complex and pulled them over. Officers found two catalytic converters and tools, with Esquivel admitting they had cut the converters, the DA’s Office said. Jail deputies later found heroin on Esquivel while searching him, according to prosecutors.
Both had their cases continued to March 3.
