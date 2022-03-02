Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning on the 1300 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo after an alert resident called police after hearing a “cracking” sound near a parked vehicle, according to police.
At about 3:54 a.m., police were called to the scene where the reporting party saw two people dressed in black exit an illegally parked vehicle. There, they saw a parked vehicle with pry marks on the top of the front passenger window. The reporting party reported a person running and hiding in the bushes on the 3300 block of Glendora Drive, according to police.
Officers located two men. One, identified as Mitchell Youtsay, 28, of San Jose, was allegedly hiding in some bushes, and a second male, identified as Bryan Hanamoto, 38, Mountain View, was allegedly hiding underneath a vehicle. Both Youtsay and Hanamoto were safely taken into custody.
