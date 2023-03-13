Three men were arrested Saturday by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with the burglaries of 48 vehicles in Millbrae.

At about 10:27 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies received an alert through the Automated License Plate Reader System advising a stolen Hyundai was near the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and U.S. Highway 101, heading eastbound. Deputies immediately responded to the area and began searching for the stolen car. As they were driving through the Westin Hotel parking lot, deputies heard a car alarm and discovered a car that had its window smashed. Throughout the morning, the sheriff’s deputies continued receiving reports of additional vehicles — approximately 48 — being burglarized throughout Millbrae.

