OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials in the San Francisco Bay Area say a grass fire is threatening several homes and they have ordered evacuations.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District says the fire in unincorporated Oakley is being driven by wind and that all of its fire engines are fighting the blaze in the community 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of San Francisco
The district says additional fire engines and crews are on their way.
Television images show a structure burned to the ground as the blaze burns through empty and dry fields. The blaze is burning near warehouses and homes.
