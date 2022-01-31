Secure those patio umbrellas and brace for powerful wind gusts forecast for the Bay Area over the next two days that could bring power outages and downed tree limbs.
The National Weather Service has upgraded a high wind watch to a wind advisory for early Tuesday through Thursday morning for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills/Diablo Range and Santa Cruz mountains.
Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph are possible in some areas and could be stronger in the highest peaks and ridges, forecasters said.
The wind advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
