More wet and windy weather is on its way to the Bay Area starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to move into the area late Friday and could linger through at least Sunday morning.
Some higher elevations in the region could see up to 3 or 4 inches of rain over the weekend, while most urban areas will get between a half-inch and 1.25 inches, according to the weather service.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday for parts of Sonoma County burned in October’s Kincade Fire, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.
Forecasters predict that dry weather will return to the area on Monday through at least Wednesday.
