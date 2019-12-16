SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and abducted their 2-year-old daughter Sunday in San Jose, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the missing girl, was arrested Monday and the girl was found safe, police said.
Victor Magana, 24, was arrested at a gas station in Cambria, in central California, where someone recognized him and called police, said San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.
Several motorists stopped him from fleeing the gas station about 185 miles (300 kilometers) south of San Jose by blocking him in with their cars, as they waited for local police officers to arrive, Garcia said.
The girl's mother was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical but stable condition, he said.
The San Jose Police Department said earlier Monday that officers responding to reports Sunday night of a woman screaming found the woman with at least one stab wound and determined Magana attacked her before fleeing with their daughter, Bethani Carraza.
They asked the public to report any sightings of the girl and her father to police, saying he was considered "armed and dangerous."
Andrew Torres, a neighbor of the woman, told KTVU-TV his roommates heard the woman screaming "Help, help! He's trying to kill me."
Torres said they looked out the window and saw her hopping over a fence, went to help and found her hiding between two cars.
They tried to stop the bleeding but couldn't see where she was bleeding from because "she was covered in blood," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.