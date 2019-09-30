OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a man found dead inside a car that crashed into an Oakland home over the weekend had been fatally shot.
The East Bay Times reports their names have not been released, but police identified them as a 20-year-old Dublin man and 20-year-old Daly City woman who were in a dating relationship and were in town to attend this weekend's Rolling Loud Bay Area hip-hop festival.
Police say the couple was found Saturday morning after the car crashed into a home in a residential neighborhood in the Brookfield Village area.
Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened before the vehicle crashed.
No motive has been released for the killings and no arrests have been made.
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com
