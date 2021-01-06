The San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter announced Wednesday afternoon that it has suspended President Donald Trump from using its platform for 12 hours because of tweets earlier in the day that the company said violated its “Civic Integrity” policy.
A mob of Trump supporters earlier Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., shutting down Congress, which was holding hearings on the certification of the Electoral College vote following November’s election of former Vice President Joe Biden as president.
Twitter, famously used by Trump before and during his tenure as president, said it removed three tweets, including his false claim of his “sacred landslide election victory” being “unceremoniously & viciously stripped away.”
The company, writing in tweets explaining its actions, said the offending tweets violated a “Civic Integrity” policy that says people “may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.”
Twitter said “the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”
The company said Trump may face “permanent suspension” from Twitter if he further violates its rules.
Twitter, located along Market Street in San Francisco, has long faced criticism over its handling of Trump’s often inflammatory and divisive use of its platform.
The company said, “We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”
