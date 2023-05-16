If a science-fiction writer were to devise a digital age torture, it might be the one that Reece Young and Ashley Velez experienced in their work for TikTok and for which they are seeking class action relief.
Young and Velez prevailed Monday on the first leg of their quest to hold TikTok Inc. and its Mountain View parent company ByteDance Inc. accountable for allegedly failing to protect them from the psychological injuries they suffered from “moderating” gruesome content on the TikTok platform.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled the plaintiffs had plausibly alleged facts that, if proven to be true, would be sufficient to hold defendants liable for the injuries plaintiffs suffered, even though Young and Velez were “contracted employees,” not directly employed by the platform companies.
TikTok operates a social media platform where users post, view and share short videos. According to statistics amassed by plaintiffs, the TikTok app has been downloaded 1.3 billion times, and as many as 90 million videos are uploaded to the platform every day. In 2020, ByteDance allegedly generated advertising revenue of $34 billion.
Young and Velez were employed by staffing firms who contracted to supply personnel to TikTok to serve as “content moderators,” screening videos for offensive content.
They worked 12-hour shifts interrupted only by two 15-minute breaks and a one-hour lunch. They performed their work online, logged into a demanding app known as TCS that served them a virtually continuous feed of 25-second video clips that had already been flagged as potentially objectionable. Their job was to view the clips and make immediate decisions on whether the content should be removed or muted.
According to the complaint, the content they reviewed included a steady diet of heinously graphic and objectionable content, including “child sexual abuse, rape, torture, bestiality, beheadings, suicide and murder.”
