OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were detained Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on peace officers after they allegedly shot at the department's headquarters from a car just after midnight. No officers were injured, authorities said.
Police said the trio was arrested about a mile north from police headquarters but gave no other information.
The occupants jumped out of the car and ran inside an apartment building where they were detained, the East Bay Times reported.
The shooting follows a drive-by shooting Friday outside Oakland's federal building that left a federal law enforcement officer security guard dead and another injured.
Officials said there were numerous incidents of looting and break-ins throughout the city and that an officer was injured while responding to that and taken to the hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening, the department said.
About 60 people, including the three detained after the shooting on police headquarters, were arrested on suspicion of vandalism, looting, and possession of firearms, the department said.
The city of 430,000 people across the bay from San Francisco has not imposed a curfew.
On Friday, Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died from gunshot wounds after someone fired shots from an unidentified vehicle the FBI said Sunday.
Another officer was critically injured in the drive-by shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. An update on the officer's condition has not been released.
No one has been arrested and a motive for the shooting has not been determined. The FBI, Oakland police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were investigating the shooting.
It wasn't immediately known if the killing was related to the protest.
