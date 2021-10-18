Eight Tesla Superchargers and two universal chargers for any car make are now available for use at the Sonoma Community Center.
The 10 new chargers will offer EV charging opportunities for residents, Sonoma Community Center patrons, visitors to the city, and commuters.
The two universal chargers will fit on any electric vehicle and will be free to use by the public, said Charlotte Hajer, the community center's executive director.
The city of Sonoma sponsored the two medium-fast chargers at the community center, located at 276 East Napa St.
"We are grateful to the community center for spearheading this project, we're pleased to have more public use charging stations so close to downtown," said Sonoma Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti. "Electric vehicles are only becoming more prominent on our roads as automakers introduce so many new all-electric models and it's important that Sonoma is "EV-ready" to accommodate them."
The Sonoma City Council's goal is to add 12 publicly available charger ports in city limits by the year 2024.
