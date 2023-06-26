After a chilly June, the Bay Area will see temperatures start to warm up by the end of the week, forecasters said.
The chance temperatures will reach 90 degrees or above is high for inland areas on Friday and Saturday, from the North Bay to Monterey County, according to the National Weather Service.
The probability is 95% for Livermore and 65% for Concord while Oakland and San Francisco face no chance, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said Monday.
In the North Bay, Santa Rosa has a 50% chance of 90 degree and above temperatures while Napa has a 20% chance.
In Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, the risk to coastal areas is 40% or less while inland areas face a 70% or greater chance.
Residents of Concord and Livermore should be careful Friday and Saturday because the risk of injury from the heat is moderate over the two days.
In Santa Rosa and Napa, the risk of injury is minor to moderate, depending on the location, Behringer said.
The temperature outlook for Sunday is uncertain, he said. Temperatures could fall or just ease slightly.
