San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney on Tuesday introduced a motion calling for the hiring of a special investigator to look into corruption allegations following the arrest of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru last week.
Haney’s motion, supported by supervisors Hillary Ronen, Gordon Mar and Dean Preston, calls for a special investigator to conduct a detailed review of anti-corruption policies within city departments, and evaluate the powers the Board of Supervisors has given up to city department leaders and how that authority has been exercised.
The motion also calls for the investigator to conduct an analysis of the city’s Whistleblower Program and recommend ways to create effective and independent oversight.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Controller Ben Rosenfield have already started their own independent public corruption probe, at the request of Mayor London Breed.
On Tuesday, Herrera said his staff is looking into alleged wrongdoing, seeking to identify officials, employees, contracts and government decisions that may be implicated in violations of local law.
Meanwhile, the controller’s office staff is reviewing public works contracts, purchase orders, and grants for possible red flags and process failures.
The two staffs are working together to identify whether stop payments or cancellations are justified on any open contracts and purchase orders.
Nuru and restaurant owner Nick Bovis are each charged with one count of honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner for help in obtaining a restaurant concession. The scheme, however, never came to fruition, according a criminal complaint unsealed on Jan. 28.
