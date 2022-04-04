Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine may have spurred some skeptics to get vaccinated, according to a study released Monday by researchers at a quartet of universities.
Researchers at four universities, including Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley, created a 27-second advertisement showcasing Trump’s support for the vaccine and placed it on videos across more than 150,000 YouTube channels in more than 2,000 counties across the country.
The advertisement played between Oct. 14 and Oct. 31, 2021, in 1,083 counties with vaccination rates below 50%. Another 1,085 counties did not receive the ad and were included as a control group.
The study analyzed the number of vaccine doses administered in the relevant counties one month before the campaign and one month after and found that 104,036 more shots were administered in counties that received the advertisement than those that didn’t.
That increase, however, was limited to counties in which fewer than 70% of voters chose Trump in 2020, as the counties with the most Trump voters showed little movement following the campaign.
According to UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, the researchers spent just under $100,000 on the advertising campaign, amounting to about $1 for each new vaccine dose. The team behind the study, which also included researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, set out to determine a potential method of breaking through the partisan divide among those who remain unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.