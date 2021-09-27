With the statewide commercial eviction moratorium ending next week, San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai is calling on the city to provide rent relief for the city’s small businesses struggling with unpaid back rent.
Safai first introduced the COVID-19 Commercial Rent Relief Fund back in July, which would provide financial support for landlords or certain commercial tenants who were unable to pay rent because do the pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ordinance at Tuesday’s board meeting on first reading.
Safai said he is currently in negotiations with Mayor London Breed over the fund.
Safai is hoping the fund will be able to provide grants ranging from $25,000 to $35,0000 to cover commercial back rent, impacting some 1,000 businesses. The grants would require rent forgiveness for tenants as part of lease negotiations, as well as minimum three-year lease extensions.
***
As of Friday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:
• Alameda County: 114,023 cases, 1,331 deaths (113,864 cases, 1,331 deaths as of Thursday; totals include Berkeley Health Department data)
• Contra Costa County: 94,844 cases, 921 deaths (94,654 cases, 921 deaths as of Thursday)
• Marin County: 16,959 cases, 219 deaths (16,937 cases, 219 deaths as of Thursday; totals include San Quentin State Prison)
• Monterey County: 47,866 cases, 573 deaths (47,882 cases, 569 deaths as of Thursday; case data revised by county)
• Napa County: 12,347 cases, 96 deaths (12,308 cases, 96 deaths as of Thursday)
• San Francisco County: 49,729 cases, 621 deaths (49,670 cases, 612 deaths as of Thursday)
• San Joaquin County: 94,597 cases, 1,641 deaths (94,371 cases, 1,638 deaths as of Thursday)
• San Mateo County: 51,046 cases, 612 deaths (50,914 cases, 607 deaths as of Thursday)
• Santa Clara County: 140,669 cases, 1,793 deaths (140,401 cases, 1,776 deaths as of Thursday)
• Santa Cruz County: 19,226 cases, 213 deaths (19,226 cases, 213 deaths as of Thursday)
• Solano County: 43,935 cases, 290 deaths (43,793 cases, 290 deaths as of Thursday)
• Sonoma County: 39,262 cases, 381 deaths (39,241 cases, 381 deaths as of Thursday)
• Statewide: 4,448,666 cases, 68,087 deaths (4,441,390 cases, 67,928 deaths as of Thursday)
