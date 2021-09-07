Resident assistants at Stanford went on an indefinite strike Thursday after the university failed to meet their demands.
The student staff members live in 28 residence halls and called on Stanford to meet four main demands: provide a virtual option for in-person trainings (a demand that surfaced after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training in person), increase pay, involvement in decision-making, and revise the university’s alcohol and drug policy.
Of more than 500 resident assistants which the university hires annually, only about 150 attended a training Thursday morning, the first day of the strike. They went on strike about one week before students are scheduled to begin moving into their dormitory rooms.
